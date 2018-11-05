Foals to release new album in 2019

Foals, photo by Amy Ryan

In a new Music Week report detailing Foals’ new publishing deal, it was revealed that the band is currently working on a new record, which will be released sometime in 2019. According to the report, the new worldwide partnership with Transgressive Publishing and Warner/Chappell Music covers the Oxford band’s “catalogue and their future releases, including their fifth album which is due out next year.”

The new effort will be the band’s first release since 2015’s What Went Down, as well as their first without founding bassist Walter Gervers, who departed the group earlier this year.



“I was very excited when Transgressive first discussed the possibility of partnering with Foals,” said Mike Smith, MD of Warner/Chappell Music UK. “They’re without doubt one of the most forward-thinking and constantly innovating rock bands to have emerged in the past ten years. They never fail to release thrilling music and it is a huge privilege for Warner/Chappell to be able to work with their remarkable catalogue and future recordings.”

Foals has also confirmed appearances at Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals, the band’s first live dates of 2019. More dates are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.