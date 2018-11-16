Frank Ocean switches his Instagram account to public and proves he lives the sweet life

Frank Ocean, photo by Philip Cosores

Frank Ocean cherishes his privacy, something that’s arguably added some mystery to his ensuing mythology. Think back to the way he always seems to appear out of nowhere (and usually at the right time), dropping new songs, new albums, new artwork.

Well, get ready for a possible new Frank, as the R&B crooner has now made his own Instagram account public. Earlier this evening, he switched off private, posting a mirror selfie with an apropos caption of “welcome.” See for yourself:



View this post on Instagram Welcome A post shared by @ blonded on Nov 15, 2018 at 3:33pm PST

By comparison, this new post has over 77,000 likes and 11,000 comments, while his prior post from November 6th has 12.2k likes and 188 comments. Expect those old post numbers to go up, and for good reason, as it would appear he’s certainly been living, as he might call it, the sweet life.

For one, he’s a fan of Trainspotting:

He’s got the coolest shades around:

His penchant for old-school pop culture remains solid:

And he clearly needs to download TaskRabbit: