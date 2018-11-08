Free Nationals share video for UMO and Daniel Caesar-featuring “Beauty & Essex”: Watch

Daniel Caesar in The Free Nationals' "Beauty & Essex" video

The Free Nationals may be best known as the band behind Anderson .Paak, but the group is making strides to stand out on its own. Back in October, they teased their forthcoming self-titled debut with the lead single, “Beauty & Essex”, which featured Daniel Caesar and Unknown Mortal Orchestra. Today, the collective is back with the Scott Lazer-directed visuals for the track.

Caesar takes a central role in the video, placed in front of solid colored backgrounds and flanked by stolid models. The Free Nationals themselves play from underneath wind-taught tarps, while their friend .Paak shows up for a cameo. Take a look below.

No release date is yet set for The Free Nationals, but we do know other guests include Syd, Kali Uchis, Chronixx, and the late Mac Miller. .Paak is also expected to release his latest album, Oxnard, before the year’s end. UMO, meanwhile, recently dropped the instrumental IC-01 Hanoi and Caesar shared his single “Who Hurt You?”.