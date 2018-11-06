Fugazi’s Ian MacKaye and Joe Lally form new band with The Evens’ Amy Farina

Only a few months after Fugazi bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty unveiled a new band called The Messthetics, it would appear that Lally is now turning to Fugazi mastermind Ian MacKaye for yet another project.

The band still doesn’t have a name, but, as pointed out by Washington City Paper editor Matt Cohen on Twitter, it was announced rather inconsequentially that a new band featuring MacKaye, Lally, and Amy Farina of The Evens (and MacKaye’s wife) will make their debut at a benefit event for a Washington, DC food bank.



At the end of an email from activist organization Positive Force calling for volunteers for a flea market, the organizers also happened to mention a small show at St. Stephen’s Cathedral. “Finally, a new band with Ian MacKaye, Amy Farina, and Joe Lally will play their first show on Sunday night, also at St. Stephens… it is a benefit for Loaves & Fishes, and we can use help doing set-up, door, etc!”

More details of the surprise show can be found below.