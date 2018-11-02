ASAP Rocky and FKA twigs wreak havoc on NYC in new “Fukk Sleep” video: Watch

ASAP Rocky and FKA Twigs in "Fukk Sleep" music video

Early next year, ASAP Rocky will bring his latest album, Testing, across North America on his “Injured Generation” tour. In anticipation, the Harlem-bred rapper has unveiled a new music video for “Fukk Sleep” featuring FKA twigs.

Directed by Diana Kunst, the futuristic clip follows Rocky and FKA twigs as they have a debauchery-filled night on the town in New York City. The pair trash various bodegas, break into cars, raid Chinatown jewelry shops, and hang in a smoky strip club.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2018… So Far)

Who needs a couple hours of slumber when you can party with these two? We know FKA twigs’ newest boyfriend Shia LaBeouf can stay up for 72 hours straight, but I don’t know that this would be his scene exactly.

Check it out below.

The ASAP Mob rapper’s “Injured Generation” tour kicks off January 8th in Minneapolis. Find the full schedule here, and grab tickets here. He recently contributed to Action Bronson’s latest record, White Bronco.