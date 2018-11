Game of Thrones season 8

And it’s all led up to this… The eight and final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere in April.

The premiere date was revealed in a new teaser trailer, which you can watch below.



In related news, a Game of Thrones prequel series starring Naomi Watts is currently in production. The as-yet-untitled series takes place “thousands of years” before the events of Game Of Thrones, and will follow Westeros’ transition from the Age of Heroes to a time of darkness.