Gary Clark Jr. announces 2019 tour dates

Gary Clark, Jr., photo by Debi Del Grande

Guitar virtuous Gary Clark Jr. has mapped out a lengthy US tour in anticipation of a new album due out in 2019.

Following a string of shows to close out the year, Clark will return to the road in March for an more extensive 20-date outing. The itinerary includes multiple nights in Chicago, New York City, and Nashville.

See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 16th. You can also grab tickets here.

Gary Clark 2018-2019 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

12/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

12/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

03/09 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater

03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

03/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre

03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

03/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre

03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benendum Center

03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

03/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House

03/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/02 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC

04/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

Watch a trailer for Clark’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled album: