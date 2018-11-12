Gary Clark Jr. announces 2019 tour dates

Guitar virtuous Gary Clark Jr. has mapped out a lengthy US tour in anticipation of a new album due out in 2019.
Following a string of shows to close out the year, Clark will return to the road in March for an more extensive 20-date outing. The itinerary includes multiple nights in Chicago, New York City, and Nashville.
See the full schedule below. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning November 16th. You can also grab tickets here.
Gary Clark 2018-2019 Tour Dates:
11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/30 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
12/01 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
12/03 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/04 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
12/05 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
03/09 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach at The Jackie Gleason Theater
03/10 – Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
03/13 – Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
03/15 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
03/18 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre – Murat Theatre
03/20 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Benendum Center
03/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/22 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/23 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
03/26 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/27 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
03/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Met Opera House
03/30 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/31 – Richmond, VA @ The National
04/02 – Durham, NC @ Durham PAC
04/03 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
04/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/06 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/07 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
Watch a trailer for Clark’s upcoming, as-yet-untitled album: