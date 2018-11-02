Godsmack announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2019

Last month, Godsmack were forced to postpone their European tour due to the tragic passing of Joey Fay, the adult son of guitarist Tony Rombola.
Upon the cancellation, the band promised that they would reschedule the shows for 2019, and now, those dates have arrived.
Fay, the 34-year-old son of 53-year-old Rombola, died suddenly right before Godsmack completed their fall North American tour.
Godsmack originally were set to kick their European tour off on October 29th in Stockholm, Sweden. The new run of shows — which are in support of the band’s latest album, When Legends Rise — begins February 27th in London, and continues through a March 31st date in Bucharest, Romania. Like a Storm will open all of the dates. View the newly announced stops below.
For ticket information, visit the band’s official website.
Godsmack 2019 European Tour Dates:
02/27 – London, GB @ O2 Forum
02/28 – Manchester, GB @ O2 Ritz Manchester
03/01 – Birmingham, GB @ O2 Institute Birmingham
03/04 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
03/06 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex
03/07 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
03/08 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle Münche
03/10 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ The Melkweg
03/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
03/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller Music Hall
03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset
03/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall
03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks
03/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
03/26 – Warsaw, PO @ Progresja
03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
03/28 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Music Club
03/30 – Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec
03/31 – Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane