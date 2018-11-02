Godsmack announce rescheduled European tour dates for 2019

Godsmack's Sully Erna, photo by Anne Erickson

Last month, Godsmack were forced to postpone their European tour due to the tragic passing of Joey Fay, the adult son of guitarist Tony Rombola.

Upon the cancellation, the band promised that they would reschedule the shows for 2019, and now, those dates have arrived.



Fay, the 34-year-old son of 53-year-old Rombola, died suddenly right before Godsmack completed their fall North American tour.

Godsmack originally were set to kick their European tour off on October 29th in Stockholm, Sweden. The new run of shows — which are in support of the band’s latest album, When Legends Rise — begins February 27th in London, and continues through a March 31st date in Bucharest, Romania. Like a Storm will open all of the dates. View the newly announced stops below.

For ticket information, visit the band’s official website.

Godsmack 2019 European Tour Dates:

02/27 – London, GB @ O2 Forum

02/28 – Manchester, GB @ O2 Ritz Manchester

03/01 – Birmingham, GB @ O2 Institute Birmingham

03/04 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

03/06 – Zurich, CH @ Komplex

03/07 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

03/08 – Munich, DE @ TonHalle Münche

03/10 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ The Melkweg

03/13 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

03/17 – Oslo, NO @ Rockerfeller Music Hall

03/19 – Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset

03/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Grey Hall

03/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Docks

03/24 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

03/26 – Warsaw, PO @ Progresja

03/27 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

03/28 – Budapest, HU @ Barba Negra Music Club

03/30 – Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec

03/31 – Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane