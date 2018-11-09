Goo Goo Dolls and Train announce 2019 summer tour

Goo Goo Dolls and Train Tour

Goo Goo Dolls and Train are teaming up next summer for a co-headlining tour. The massive 45-outing runs from June through August, and features Allen Stone in a support slot.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th.



Goo Goo Dolls and Train 2019 Tour Dates

06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

06/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

06/09 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino & Resort

06/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-CHIN Pavilion

06/14 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

06/15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

06/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater

06/18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

06/20 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

06/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/23 – Southhaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

06/25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove

06/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/28 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

07/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

07/10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park

07/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater

07/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

07/18 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam

07/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

07/23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

07/28 – Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook Music Pavilion

07/30 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Park Pavilion

08/01 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

08/02 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

08/03 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/06 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest

08/07 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion

08/09 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

08/10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

08/14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center