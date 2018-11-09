Goo Goo Dolls and Train announce 2019 summer tour

Goo Goo Dolls and Train are teaming up next summer for a co-headlining tour. The massive 45-outing runs from June through August, and features Allen Stone in a support slot.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th. You can also grab tickets here.
Goo Goo Dolls and Train 2019 Tour Dates
06/07 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
06/08 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
06/09 – Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Casino & Resort
06/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
06/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK-CHIN Pavilion
06/14 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/15 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
06/16 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater
06/18 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
06/20 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/21 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
06/22 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/23 – Southhaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
06/25 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Council Bluffs – Stir Cove
06/26 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
06/28 – Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/29 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/06 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
07/07 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
07/10 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Wireless Amphitheater at Encore Park
07/12 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
07/13 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater
07/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
07/16 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
07/18 – Walker, MN @ Moondance Jam
07/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
07/23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
07/24 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
07/26 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/27 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
07/28 – Gilford, NH @ Meadowbrook Music Pavilion
07/30 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Park Pavilion
08/01 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain
08/02 – Canandaigua, NY @ Constellation Brands Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
08/03 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
08/06 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest
08/07 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
08/09 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
08/10 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
08/14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
08/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center