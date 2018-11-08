Green River to reissue Rehab Doll LP and Dry As a Bone EP with unreleased tracks

Green River, photo by Charles Peterson

While it’s easy to file Seattle’s rock revolution under Cultural Landmarks of the ’90s, its origins really start a decade earlier. Reminding listeners where grunge truly began, Sub Pop is reissuing two efforts from Pearl Jam and Mudhoney precursors Green River.

On January 25th, 2019, the label will release deluxe editions of Green River’s 1988 debut LP Rehab Doll and their 1987 EP Dry As a Bone. Each will feature previously unreleased tracks from the era, all restored, mixed, and mastered by Jack Endino, who originally produced Dry As a Bone 30 years ago.

The new edition of Rehab Doll will feature eight songs recorded to 8-track at Endino’s Reciprocal Recording. A press release describes the tracks as “a more accurate depiction of how the band sounded when they played live.” Included amongst the never-before-heard versions are the band’s cover of David Bowie’s “Queen Bitch”, the title track, “Swallow My Pride”, and “Porkfist”.

Dry As a Bone, meanwhile, will come with further unreleased songs, including Betamax recordings of “One More Stitch”, “Hangin’ Tree”, “Bleeding Sheep”, and more. The collection will also feature tracks previously available on the C/Z Records compilations Another Pyrrhic Victory and Deep Six.

Formed in 1984, Green River comprised Mark Arm of Mudhoney, Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam, Bruce Fairweather of Mother Love Bone and Love Battery, and drummer Alex Shumway. Their blend of blues, punk, and rock set the course for where alternative music went in the years that follow, and these new Sub Pop reissues celebrate that fact.

Pressed on vinyl for the first time in years, the Dry As a Bone and Rehab Doll reissues are available for pre-order through the Sub Pop webstore. select independent record shops will also have limited Loser editions available, with the EP pressed on forest green vinyl and the LP coming on opaque lime green.

Find the full tracklist and album art for each release below.

Rehab Doll Deluxe Reissue Artwork:

Rehab Doll Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

01. Forever Means

02. Rehab Doll

03. Swallow My Pride

04. Together We’ll Never

05. Smilin’ and Dyin’

06. Porkfist

07. Take a Dive

08. One More Stitch

09. 10000 Things *

10. Hangin’ Tree *

11. Rehab Doll *^

12. Swallow My Pride ^

13. Together We’ll Never *^

14. Smilin’ and Dyin’ *^

15. Porkfist *^

16. Take a Dive *^

17. Somebody *^

18. Queen Bitch *^

* = Previously Unreleased

^ = Reciprocal 8-track Version

Dry As a Bone Deluxe Reissue Artwork:

Dry As a Bone Deluxe Reissue Tracklist:

01. This Town

02. PCC

03. Ozzie

04. One More Stitch *

05. Unwind

06. Baby Takes

07. Searchin’

08. Hangin’ Tree *

09. Together We’ll Never

10. Ain’t Nothin’ To Do

11. Bleeding Sheep *

12. Bazaar

13. Thrown Up *

14. This Little Boy *

15. 10000 Things

16. Your Own Best Friend

* = Previously Unreleased

As a preview of each release, listen to the new remasters of “This Town” from Dry As a Bone and “Forever Means” off Rehab Doll below.