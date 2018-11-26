Grimes to release new music on Thursday

Grimes, photo by Philip Cosores

We’ve sure heard a lot about Grimes this year, but we haven’t really heard a lot from her. Sure, she did the theme song for Netflix’s Hilda and delivered a few features on tracks like Janelle Monáe’s “PYNK” and Jimmy Urine of Mindless Self Indulgence’s “The Medicine Does Not Control Me”. Still, much of our Grimes coverage in 2018 has focused on her wild relationship with a certain controversial tech entrepreneur. Now, though, it looks like Claire Boucher is putting the focus back on her art as we enter 2019, as she’s promised new music is coming this week.

In a mid-morning Tweet, Grimes told fans that she’d have “new music coming Nov 29” — which is this Thursday. Update: Per a banner on Grimes’ YouTube channel, the new song is called “We Appreciate Power” and features Hana.



The message came as she also relaunched her website with a new design and fresh merch, as well as a countdown clock ticking away to Thursday midnight EST (i.e. Wednesday night). She also purged her Instagram account, as celebrities about to make big announcements are wont to do. All the new images feature black-and-white drawings with Grimes’ name in Russian (ГРАЙМC) in red.

Check out the new webstore and Instagram looks, and find the relevant tweets below.

New web store and merch_ {🎨🖍 by Grimes🖤🦠_ https://t.co/DCpFGuNUqf

New music coming Nov 29!🗡🌋🎶….. pic.twitter.com/LGUwf4mJAV — Grimes (@Grimezsz) November 26, 2018