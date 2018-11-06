Gucci Mane teases star-studded Evil Genius tracklist, release date

Gucci Mane, photo by Julia Drummond

Hopefully after going to the polls, Gucci Mane spent election day teasing his upcoming project, Evil Genius. The Atlanta MC announced a December 7th release date for the album before revealing what appears to be the complete 17-song tracklist.

While recently shared single “Kept Back” with Lil Pump is absent, there are plenty of guest appearances to make Evil Genius a solidly star-studded affair. “Solitaire”, which features Migos and Lil Yachty teaming with Guwop as Glacier Boyz, is included on the tracklist, as is the Bruno Mars and Kodak Black collaboration “Wake Up in the Sky”. Quavo shows up on a pair of songs — “Bipolar” and “Lost Y’all Mind” — with 21 Savage, Kevin Gates, Lil Skies, and NBA YoungBoy also taking up spots.



On the production end, Metro Boomin, Murda Beatz, Honorable C-Note, and OG Parker all get mentions.

Find Gucci Mane’s Instagram post revealing the tracklist, followed by the full thing typed out. Evil Genius marks Gucci Mane’s first release of 2018. Last year brought the release of three projects, including DropTopWop with Metro Boomin, El Gato: The Human Glacier, and Mr. Davis. A Gucci Mane biopic is also in the works.

Evil Genius Tracklist:

01. Off The Boat

02. By Myself

03. Bipolar (feat. Quavo)

04. Cold Shoulder (feat. NBA YoungBoy)

05. Not Goin (feat. Kevin Gates)

06. On God

07. Outta Proportion

08. Just Like It (feat. 21 Savage)

09. Wake Up In The Sky (feat. Bruno Mars & Kodak Black)

10. Solitaire (feat. Glacier Boyz)

11. Lord

12. This The Night

13. Mad Russian (feat. Lil Skies)

14. Money Callin

15. Hard Feelings

16. Dead Broke

17. Lost Y’all Mind (feat. Quavo)