Guns N’ Roses cut short show after Axl Rose performs while “severely ill”

Guns N' Roses, photo by Philip Cosores

Axl Rose warned fans at Guns N’ Roses‘ show in Abu Dhabi on Sunday that he had been “throwing up for the last five hours” but still wanted to soldier on with the gig. After making it through 17 songs, the frontman had to throw in the towel, forcing GN’R to cut short their concert after two hours.

Guns N’ Roses were performing at the Du Arena in the capitol city of the United Arab Emirates, following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Rose told the crowd, “They’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections, because I got sick today. I’ve been throwing up for the last five hours. Instead of cancelling, we’re going to do the best show we can for you.”



Following the show, guitarist Slash praised his singer, tweeting, “Abu Dhabi, you guys were fucking great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We’ll see again next time! Cheers!”

Bassist Duff McKagan also credited Rose, tweeting, “Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle…the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I’ve never seen in my 40 yrs of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!”

Guns N’ Roses have two dates left on their 2018 “Not in This Lifetime Tour”, including a gig in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 29th, and the band’s first-ever concert in Hawaii on December 8th. See video footage of Axl and company in Abu Dhabi below: