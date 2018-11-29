Hangout Music Festival reveals 2019 lineup: Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, Travis Scott to headline

Vampire Weekend (Heather Kaplan), Cardi B, and Travis Scott (Amy Price)

Hangout Music Festival has revealed its 2019. Now in its 10th year, the three-day event is scheduled for May 17th-19th in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Vampire Weekend, Cardi B, and Travis Scott headline the lineup. Other notable acts include The Lumineers, Khalid, The 1975, Jimmy Eat World, Hozier, Diplo, King Princess, Jungle, Superorganism, Mura Masa, Ravyn Lenae, and Taylor Bennet.



Also playing are Kygo, GRiZ, Walk the Moon, Judah & The Lion, Bebe Rexha, Alison Wonderland, Gorgon City, Bishop Briggs, Hippie Sabotage, A R I Z O N A, Sofi Tukker, Jonas Blue, Lovelytheband, The Interrupters, Two Feed, Jade Bird, Gang of Youths, Buddy, Shame, and more.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 4th at 11:00 a.m. EST.