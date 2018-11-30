Happy Death Day 2U trailer promises more wild death and time loops: Watch

Happy Death Day 2U (Universal)

You know, for a movie that shares a title with an Alien Ant Farm lyric, the first trailer for Happy Death Day 2U doesn’t look half bad.

In fairness, we could speak similarly about 2017’s Happy Death Day, a Blumhouse blend of pitch-black comedy and slasher horror that emerged as one of the year’s surprise breakouts. Whether you enjoyed the film’s high-concept “Groundhog Day but it’s horror now” premise or not, it’s hard to deny the kicky appeal of a horror movie that went out of its way to not take itself seriously during a cultural moment in which artists and critics alike are trying hard to take horror very seriously.



The sequel appears to pick up right where the original left off, with Tree (Jessica Rothe) having finally worked out who the baby-mask killer was and pulling herself out of a time loop accordingly. Because she got to learn a few life lessons while continuously dying, she’s now living her best life. That is, until the killer returns and the loop resets itself — and this time Tree is no longer the killer’s only target.

Director Christopher Landon returns for the second go-around, which will drop on Valentine’s Day 2019 as the perfect date night movie for a certain kind of person. In the meantime, check out the first trailer, which confirms that it both a) looks a lot like the last one and b) isn’t going to shy away from taking itself as far over the top as it can go. (Also, major spoiler alert if you haven’t seen the first film, as this trailer totally gives away the killer’s identity.)