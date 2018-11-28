Hatebreed announce North American 25th anniversary tour

Hatebreed

Connecticut hardcore mavens Hatebreed have announced a 2019 North American tour in honor of their 25th anniversary, and they’re taking Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror and Fit for an Autopsy along for the ride.

Hatebreed’s 25th anniversary tour will set off on April 4th in Philadelphia (with support from Municipal Waste in place of Obituary) and run through an April 20th date in the band’s hometown of New Haven, Connecticut. In addition, a special concert on March 7th in San Diego, California, will feature support from Bleeding Through, Asesino and Strife.



“I can’t believe it’s been 25 years already,” Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring out this massive tour package with some of our favorite bands. Every band on this bill is a headliner in their own right. The show will be run festival-style with bands you don’t want to miss playing early. Activate the pit!”

“Looking forward to this one — 25 years of Hatebreed, celebrated with not only friends, but a couple bands who influenced us so much that we covered their songs on For the Lions,” guitarist Frank Novinec added. “Come celebrate the entire catalog with us!”

“All killer, no filler here,” said Hatebreed drummer Matt Byrne. “This April will be a sick tour for Hatebreed. Celebrating 25 years is a big accomplishment for any band. But it’s that much sweeter when you’re doing it with some of your favorite bands in tow. We love Obituary so much that we covered them on our For the Lions record. We love Cro-Mags so much that we covered them on our For the Lions record. We love Terror and Fit for an Autopsy so much that… 😉 See you all in April!”

View the full tour itinerary below. Additional dates are expected to be announced soon. You can grab tickets here.

Hatebreed 25th Anniversary Tour Dates with Obituary, Cro-Mags, Terror and Fit for an Autopsy:

03/07 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*

04/04 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall**

04/05 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/06 — Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

04/08 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/09 — Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

04/10 — Detroit, MI @ Harpos Concert Theatre

04/11 — Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

04/12 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts ^

04/15 — Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

04/16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/17 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

04/18 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/19 — New York, NY @ PlayStation Theater

04/20 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

* With Bleeding Through, Asesino and Strife

** With Municipal Waste (No Obituary)

^ No Obituary