HBO says Donald Trump misappropriated Game of Thrones trademark

President Donald Trump and HBO's Game of Thrones

In today’s “our President doesn’t understand how things work” news, Donald Trump reinstated sanctions against Iran that were lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal. Despite the fact that the deal is backed by just about every other country in the world and actually seemed to be working, Trump is as Trump does. And that also means he’s always ready to tweet something stupid about something stupid he’s done, which he did again by announcing the move with a Game of Thrones meme.

Using an Internet trope to boast about an action that alters the economic and nuclear landscape of the world is pretty trivializing, but it also could be a breach of trademark. The image features a serious looking Trump and the phrase, “Sanctions are coming,” a clear play on House Stark’s motto, “Winter is coming.” When HBO was made aware of the tweet, they weren’t thrilled.



“We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes,” the network said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter).

The network promptly responded with a tweet of their own:

How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki? — HBO (@HBO) November 2, 2018

More than a few Twitter users weren’t amused, either. Numerous tweeters shot back with their own memes, calling out Trump for being more Aerys II Targaryen than Jon Snow:

Any man who must say “I am the President” is no true President. pic.twitter.com/XR7cvptacb — James Parkley (@jnarls) November 2, 2018

The sanctions are being imposed on November 5th. The next day is a great opportunity to let officials and Trump know how you feel about them.