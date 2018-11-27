Hellfest reveals 2019 lineup: Tool, KISS, Slayer, Dream Theater to headline

Tool, photo by Philip Cosores

Hellfest has earned a reputation for being the Glastonbury of hard rock and heavy music, and for good reason. The French music festival boasts a massive lineup spanning seven distinct stages, each of which is dedicated to a specific subgenre.

The festival’s 2019 lineup is led by Tool, KISS, Slayer, Manowar, Def Leppard, and Dream Theater. Other notable acts include Lamb of God, Stone Temple Pilots, Gojira, Dropkick Murphys, Slash ft Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, King Diamond, Venom, Refused, Clutch, Descendents, and Sum 41.



Also playing are ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Whitesnake, Mass Hysteria, Anthrax, Testament, Trivium, Phil Anselmo & The Illegals, YOB, Eagles of Death Metal, Enter Shikari, Cannibal Corpse, Kvelertak, Architects, The Obsessed, Cave In, Envy, Cult of Luna, Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats, Graveyard, All Them Witches, Conan, Power Trip, and Fumanchu, among others.

Hellfest 2019 goes down June 21st-23rd in Clisson, France. Much like Glastonbury, tickets for the festival sell out in advance of the lineup announcement. However, you can still acquire tickets on third party resellers, such as StubHub.