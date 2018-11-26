Hellyeah will release a new album in 2019 with Vinnie Paul’s contributions

Hellyeah, via Eleven Seven

Hellyeah have confirmed they will release a new album in 2019. Late drummer Vinnie Paul reportedly recorded his drum parts for the album prior to his tragic death in June.

The upcoming release will mark Hellyeah’s sixth studio album and follow-up to 2016’s Undeniable.



In a statement on social media, Hellyeah said, “Happy Thanksgiving Hellions!! See you all next year and with a new record that is going to blow you away!!”

Paul, who also co-founded legendary metal band Pantera, suffered from heart disease and died in his sleep at age 54. At the time, Hellyeah were already knee-deep in the writing and recording process for their new album with producer Kevin Churko.

Following Paul’s death, bass player Kyle Sanders told SiriusXM’s Jose Mangin that the drummer had already recorded his parts.

“We’re in the middle of huge things right now,” Sanders said. “This is the last thing you expect to hear. We’re in the studio right now. We’re doing a record. This is everything that Vinnie lives for. It’s devastating.”

A public memorial service to pay tribute to Vinnie Paul took place in July. Paul was buried during a private service at the Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in Arlington, Texas, next to his mother, Carolyn, and brother, fellow Pantera legend “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott.

As of yet, Hellyeah have not named a permanent replacement for Vinnie Paul.