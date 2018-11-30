High on Fire announce 2019 North American tour

High on Fire were recently forced to drop off their planned co-headlining fall North American tour with Municipal Waste because of frontman Matt Pike having to undergo a partial toe amputation, but Pike and the crew and gearing up to get back on the road next year.
A few weeks back, Pike shared a gnarly photo of his partially amputated toe, but now that he is healing up, High on Fire have announced a North American headlining tour for early 2019.
Named after their latest studio album, Electric Messiah, the trek will kick off on January 10th in Atlanta and run through a February 1st date in New Orleans. The band will also perform at Psycho Las Vegas 2019 in August.
View High on Fire’s 2019 North American tour itinerary below.
High on Fire 2019 North American Tour Dates:
01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
01/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
01/12 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry
01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA
01/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
01/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
01/19 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount
01/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House
01/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
01/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway
01/25 – Denver, CO @ Oriental
01/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
01/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
01/29 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill
01/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
01/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak
02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues
08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas