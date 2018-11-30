High on Fire announce 2019 North American tour

High on Fire, photo by Jen Rosenstein

High on Fire were recently forced to drop off their planned co-headlining fall North American tour with Municipal Waste because of frontman Matt Pike having to undergo a partial toe amputation, but Pike and the crew and gearing up to get back on the road next year.

A few weeks back, Pike shared a gnarly photo of his partially amputated toe, but now that he is healing up, High on Fire have announced a North American headlining tour for early 2019.



Named after their latest studio album, Electric Messiah, the trek will kick off on January 10th in Atlanta and run through a February 1st date in New Orleans. The band will also perform at Psycho Las Vegas 2019 in August.

View High on Fire’s 2019 North American tour itinerary below.

High on Fire 2019 North American Tour Dates:

01/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

01/11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/12 – Richmond, VA @ Broadberry

01/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

01/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

01/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

01/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

01/19 – Montreal, QC @ Fairmount

01/20 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

01/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

01/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway

01/25 – Denver, CO @ Oriental

01/26 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

01/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

01/29 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Bar and Grill

01/30 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

01/31 – Houston, TX @ White Oak

02/01 – New Orleans, LA @ House Of Blues

08/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas