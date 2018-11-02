Hollywood Undead lose masks, release surprise EP, and plot 2019 tour with Cypress Hill

Hollywood Undead

Surprise! Hollywood Undead have unleashed a new EP, Psalms, featuring five tracks — three new songs, as well as the previously released cuts “Another Level” and “Gotta Let Go.” The EP was released today without any previous announcement, and you can listen to all three new tracks in the players below.

Thematically, Psalms is no picnic. “We tackle darker subjects such as life, death and suicide. As a band, we try to convey messages of hope and with this project specifically, redemption,” Johnny 3 Tears said in a statement. “If I could speak to every individual who needs help I would. But no one can do that, and that’s why we make the music we do. Hopefully we can help someone with these songs. They have definitely helped us.”



In addition to the new tunes, it appears Hollywood Undead have a new look. The band is unmasked in their latest official promotional photo (see above).

Hollywood Undead have also announced a slew of new tour dates for 2019. The band will hit the road on the “West Coast High” U.S. co-headlining tour with Cypress Hill and then headline a European trek. View the band’s full 2019 tour itinerary below.

Hollywood Undead’s Psalms Track Listing:

01. Bloody Nose

02. Live Fast Die Young

03. Something to Believe

04. Another Level

05. Gotta Let Go

Hollywood Undead 2019 Tour Dates:

2/19 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

2/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

2/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues *

2/23 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *

2/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

2/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore Theater *

2/27 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live *

3/1 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore *

3/2 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz *

3/3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

3/5 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues *

3/6 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater *

3/8 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore *

3/9 – Cleveland, OH @ Masonic Auditorium *

3/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

3/12 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues *

3/15 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater *

3/16 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium*

3/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot *

3/19 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

3/20 – Portland, OR @ McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom *

3/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

3/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

3/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues *

4/12 – Moscow, Russia @ VTB Arena ^

4/13 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ A2 Green Concert ^

4/14 – Minsk, Belarus @ Prime Hall ^

4/17 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Refinery Gallery ^

4/18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Tipsport Arena ^

4/20 – Leipzig, Germany @ Impericon Festival

4/21 – Tilburg, The Netherlands @ 13 ^

4/23 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton ^

4/24 – Bristol, U.K. @ O2 Academy Bristol ^

4/25 – Bournemouth, U.K. @ O2 Academy Bournemouth ^

4/27 – Liverpool, U.K. @ Liverpool Guild of Students ^

4/28 – Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy Leeds ^

4/30 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, U.K. @ O2 Academy Newcastle ^

5/01 – Sheffield, U.K. @ O2 Academy Sheffield ^

5/03 – Nottingham, U.K. @ Rock City ^

5/04 – Cardiff, U.K. @ The Great Hall, Cardiff University ^

* w/ Cypress Hill

^ Headline