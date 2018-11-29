Hugh Jackman announces “The Man. The Music. The Show.” arena tour

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman is one those entertainers who just can’t stop entertaining. Sure, we all know and love him as Logan/Wolverine, but he’s also one of the biggest names in modern musicals. Next year, he’ll be taking those honeyed Australian pipes on the road for a world tour dubbed, “The Man. The Music. The Show.”.

The tour will include 12 European stops followed by a 22-date North American leg that kicks off June 18th in Houston, Texas. Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Denver will all get their shot to catch the singing- and- dancing- jacked man, while New York will host two Madison Square Garden shows. The final two dates will take place at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl. You can also get here.



(Read: Logan and Comic Book Movies Return to the Source)

Jackman will be accompanied by a live orchestra while he performs numbers from his hit films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, as well as musicals like Oklahoma! and The Boy from Oz.

Most tickets will be available December 7th at 9:00 AM local time at the tour’s official website. The NYC dates go on sale December 10th at 10:00 AM EST, with LA on-sale times coming soon. Find the full itinerary below. You can also get tickets here.

Hugh Jackman “The Man. The Music. The Show.” 2019 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

05/17 – Amsterdam, DE @ Ziggo Dome

05/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

05/21- Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena

05/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena

05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena

05/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena

05/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/02 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

06/03 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena

06/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

06/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/24 – Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

07/01 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena

07/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/06 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

07/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

07/14 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena

07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

07/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl