Hugh Jackman announces “The Man. The Music. The Show.” arena tour

Hugh Jackman is one those entertainers who just can’t stop entertaining. Sure, we all know and love him as Logan/Wolverine, but he’s also one of the biggest names in modern musicals. Next year, he’ll be taking those honeyed Australian pipes on the road for a world tour dubbed, “The Man. The Music. The Show.”.
The tour will include 12 European stops followed by a 22-date North American leg that kicks off June 18th in Houston, Texas. Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, Tampa, Las Vegas, and Denver will all get their shot to catch the singing- and- dancing- jacked man, while New York will host two Madison Square Garden shows. The final two dates will take place at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.
Jackman will be accompanied by a live orchestra while he performs numbers from his hit films The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, as well as musicals like Oklahoma! and The Boy from Oz.
Most tickets will be available December 7th at 9:00 AM local time at the tour's official website. The NYC dates go on sale December 10th at 10:00 AM EST, with LA on-sale times coming soon. Find the full itinerary below.
Hugh Jackman “The Man. The Music. The Show.” 2019 Tour Dates:
05/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
05/14 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/16 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
05/17 – Amsterdam, DE @ Ziggo Dome
05/19 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
05/21- Manheim, DE @ SAP Arena
05/22 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena
05/24 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
05/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Resorts World Arena
05/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/02 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
06/03 – London, UK @ The O2 Arena
06/18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
06/19 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/21 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/24 – Detriot, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
07/01 – Washington D.C. @ Capital One Arena
07/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
07/05 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/06 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
07/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
07/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
07/14 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena
07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
07/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl