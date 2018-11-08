Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

R.I.P. Hugh McDowell, ELO cellist has died at 65

He was part of the band's classic lineup in the 1970s

by
on November 08, 2018, 2:15pm
0 comments
Hugh McDowell, formerly of ELO
Hugh McDowell, formerly of ELO

Hugh McDowell, who played cello in ELO’s classic lineup, has died at the age of 65.

McDowell joined ELO in 1972 when he was only 19 years old. He briefly left the band with ELO founding member Roy Wood to form the glam rock band Wizzard, but returned to ELO in 1973 to replace cellist Colin Walker. McDowell remained a member of the band until in the last 1970s at which point frontman Jeff Lynne removed string players from the lineup. McDowell is featured on several classic ELO albums, including 1974’s Eldorado and 1977’s Out of the Blue.

Fellow ELO member Melvyn Gale shared news of McDowell’s passing in a message posted to Facebook. “I’m sad beyond words to have to pass on the news that my old friend and fantastic cellist Hugh McDowell passed away last night after a long illness,” Gale wrote. “We met in our mid teens and were close until we left ELO in 1980. He was a beautiful free spirit, had such a natural gift as a cellist and [was] just a lovely bloke.”

Previous Story
Green River to reissue Rehab Doll LP and Dry As a Bone EP with unreleased tracks
Next Story
Young Thug back in jail following failed drug test
No comments