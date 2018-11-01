Hulu acquires King of the Hill, all 13 seasons are now available

King Of The Hill (Fox)

Bojack Horseman and Big Mouth have established Netflix as a home for innovative animated comedies, with the streamer now developing an in-house animation studio. Hulu, on the other hand, is opting for a different approach, filling its coffers with the hits of yesteryear. The Hollywood Reporter notes that, as part of an expanded deal with 20th Century Fox, the streaming giant has obtained the exclusive streaming rights to King Of The Hill.

All 13 seasons of Mike Judge’s series, which ran from 1997-2010, are available to stream on Hulu service as of Thursday.



(Read: King of the Hill’s Top 20 Episodes)

Additionally, Hulu has acquired he exclusive post-broadcast streaming rights to Bob’s Burgers, Futurama, and Seth MacFarlane’s animated oeuvre, which includes Family Guy, American Dad, and The Cleveland Show.

Add all of these to the animated content currently streaming on Hulu—think Rick and Morty, South Park, and Adventure Time—and it appears the streamer wants to be a one-stop shop for animated content.

Hulu is apparently just giving its audience what they want. THR notes that Hulu has stated that animated shows are among its most-streamed content, with viewers watching nearly 20 hours of animation a month.