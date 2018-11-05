Iceage unveil ferocious new single “Balm of Gilead”: Stream

Iceage, photo by Christian Freidlancer

Beginning tonight, Danish rockers Iceage are kicking off a co-headlining tour with Atlanta’s Black Lips. The bands will be selling an exclusive split 7-inch on the jaunt, and today Iceage have shared their contribution to the release, “Balm of Gilead”.

The single is a riotously ripping number in the same vein as the battered and rowdy ilk found on Beyondless, their ferocious fourth album from earlier this year. Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt drawls all over the tumbling rocker backed by equally disaffected vocal harmonies.



Take a listen below.

Take a look at Iceage’s upcoming tour dates, including those with Black Lips.