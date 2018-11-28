In Photos: Greta Van Fleet Bring Their Retro Vibe to New York City (11/27)

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

Hot off the release of their chart-topping debut album, Anthem of the Peaceful Army, which arrived last month, Greta Van Fleet played the first gig of a sold-out three-night stand at New York City’s Terminal 5 last night (November 27th).

The young band with a retro vibe began the evening with a brief rendition of the new track “Brave New World” before launching into the song that kickstarted their rapidly growing career, the 2017 hit “Highway Tune”.



With twin brothers Jake and Sam Kiszka rocking out on guitar and bass, respectively, younger bro Josh Kiszka showed off his pipes on new songs like “You’re the One”, “Watching Over” and the recent No. 1 rock hit, “When the Curtain Falls”.

As young as they are, Greta Van Fleet bring in a wide-ranging audience, from old-school rockers to suburban moms to screaming teenagers. Even former child actress and current fashion maven Mary-Kate Olsen was in the audience.

The crowd seemed to sing along to every track, including the songs that just arrived a few weeks ago. Despite the setlist only containing 11 songs, the band played for roughly an hour and a half, offering extended jams on a number of the tunes.

Greta Van Fleet continue their New York City stint tomorrow night (November 29th) at the same venue, They’ll close out 2018 with similar multi-night stints in Chicago, Detroit, and Seattle. And in 2019, they’ll embark on a massive world tour, which will see the band graduating to arenas and amphitheaters. See their full itinerary here.

Opening act The New Respects are a Nashville-based band consisting of four family members. Their style is a mix of funk, soul and blues — if Elle King and Lenny Kravitz birthed a band, this would be it. The band’s playful choreography and upbeat attitude kept the crowd’s attention, and got them warmed up for Greta Van Fleet’s headlining set.

Photo Gallery: Greta Fan Fleet and The New Respects in New York City (click to scroll through)

Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson Greta Van Fleet, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson The New Respects, photo by Kevin RC Wilson

All Photos by Kevin RC Wilson (@kevinwilsonnyc)

Greta Van Fleet Setlist:

Brave New World (snippet)

Highway Tune

Edge of Darkness

Flower Power

You’re the One

Evil (Howlin’ Wolf cover)

Black Flag Exposition

Watching Over

When the Curtain Falls

Encore:

Black Smoke Rising

Safari Song