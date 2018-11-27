In Photos: Halestorm, In This Moment and New Years Day Rock New York City (11/24)

Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla

Halestorm, In This Moment, and New Years Day rolled into Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on Saturday (November 24th), bringing with them a tour powered by three commanding frontwomen.

The evening was headlined by Halestorm, with Lzzy Hale and company playing a number of songs from their most recent album, Vicious, including “Black Vultures”, “Do Not Disturb”, “Uncomfortable”, “Vicious”, and “Killing Ourselves to Live”. The band also broke out older favorites like “Love Bites (So Do I)”, “Freak Like Me”, and “I Miss the Misery” off 2012’s The Strange Case Of …, as well as “Amen” and “Dear Daughter” from 2015’s Into the Wild Life. Lzzy showed off her vocal versatility on a cover of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” and the acoustic ballad “The Silence”, proving she can sing beautiful ballads just as well as she handles the band’s hard-rocking scorchers.



In This Moment, as usual, brought the theatrics, with Maria Brink’s commanding stage presence and ever-changing costumes. The band kicked off the set with 2012’s “Blood” before launching into “River of Fire” from their most recent album, 2017’s Ritual. Brink and company covered Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight” and welcomed New Years Day singer Ash Costello for a duet on “Black Wedding”, among other highlights. They closed out their set with “Whore”, with Brink donning a “whore” dunce cap as she stood upon a high podium.

New Years Day got the night started, warming up fans for an energetic night of music. In addition to playing their own songs like “Kill or Be Killed”, “Epidemic” (during which singer Ash Costello led the crowd in a sing-along), and “Defame Me”, the band also broke out a cover of the Pantera classic “Fucking Hostile”. They also performed their brand-new song “Skeletons” off their upcoming album.

The tour is set to run until December 16th in St. Petersburg, Florida. See our photos of the Hammerstein Ballroom show, along with each band’s setlist below, plus check out our interview with Lzzy Hale, in which she talks about the importance of this particular tour, among other topics.

Photo Gallery: Halestorm, In This Moment, and New Years Day at Hammerstein Ballroom in NYC

Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla Halestorm, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment with New Years Day’s Ash Costello, photo by Johnny Perilla In This Moment, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny PerillaNew Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla New Years Day, photo by Johnny Perilla

All photos by Johnny Perilla

Halestorm Setlist:

I Am the Fire

Love Bites (So Do I)

Black Vultures

Do Not Disturb

Amen

I Will Always Love You (Dolly Parton cover)

Dear Daughter

Uncomfortable

Vicious

Drum Solo

Freak Like Me

Killing Ourselves to Live

Encore:

The Silence (acoustic)

I Miss the Misery

Here’s to Us

She Won’t Mind

In This Moment Setlist:

Blood

River of Fire

Adrenalize

Roots

Monster Jam (“For Whom The Bell Tolls,” “Creeping Death,” “Rock You Like a Hurricane”)

Black Wedding (w/ Ash Costello)

In the Air Tonight (Phil Collins cover)

Big Bad Wolf

Oh Lord

Whore

New Years Day Setlist

Kill or Be Killed

Fucking Hostile (Pantera cover)

Epidemic

Skeletons

Scream

Defame Me