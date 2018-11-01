Menu
Concert Reviews
The hottest gigs straight from the venue to your couch

In Photos: Mitski Delivers an Explosion of Emotion at Seattle’s Showbox SODO (10/31)

Indie alternative rocker celebrated All Hallow's Eve as "your ex-wife"

by
on November 01, 2018, 2:09pm
0 comments

Riding on the high of her beloved fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, Mitski celebrated Halloween in Seattle last night for a show filled with angst, heartbreak, and rampages, all against loving someone who will never love you in return. It was a fitting mood for a gloomy holiday, and Mitski capitalized on the feeling, donning a costume of “your ex-wife.”

Though, with a setlist that spanned her entire catalogue, Mitski explored a range of emotions, from rage to grief and everything that lives in between. Despite this eclectic energy, the singer-songwriter was surprisingly shy all night, leaning more on the music to speak volumes for her and allow a couple hundred people into her head for a short while.

Photographer Caroline Daniel captured snapshots of the evening. Peruse her snaps and the night’s full setlist below, then follow both her and Consequence on Instagram.

Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel
Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel
Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel
Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel
Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel

Setlist:
Remember My Name
I Don’t Smoke
Washing Machine Heart
First Love / Late Spring
Francis Forever
Me and My Husband
Dan the Dancer
Once More to See You
A Pearl
Thursday Girl
I Will
Townie
Nobody
I Bet on Losing Dogs
I Want You
Your Best American Girl
Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
Geyser
Happy
Come into the Water
Drunk Walk Home
A Burning Hill

Encore:
Two Slow Dancers
Goodbye, My Danish Sweetheart

Previous Story
Myles Kennedy on Year of the Tiger, Reconvening with Slash, and Alter Bridge Album Plans
Next Story
Man wearing Michael Myers mask shoots two people on Halloween in New York City
No comments