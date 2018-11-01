In Photos: Mitski Delivers an Explosion of Emotion at Seattle’s Showbox SODO (10/31)

Riding on the high of her beloved fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, Mitski celebrated Halloween in Seattle last night for a show filled with angst, heartbreak, and rampages, all against loving someone who will never love you in return. It was a fitting mood for a gloomy holiday, and Mitski capitalized on the feeling, donning a costume of “your ex-wife.”

Though, with a setlist that spanned her entire catalogue, Mitski explored a range of emotions, from rage to grief and everything that lives in between. Despite this eclectic energy, the singer-songwriter was surprisingly shy all night, leaning more on the music to speak volumes for her and allow a couple hundred people into her head for a short while.



Photographer Caroline Daniel captured snapshots of the evening. Peruse her snaps and the night's full setlist below

Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel Mitski, photo by Caroline Daniel

Setlist:

Remember My Name

I Don’t Smoke

Washing Machine Heart

First Love / Late Spring

Francis Forever

Me and My Husband

Dan the Dancer

Once More to See You

A Pearl

Thursday Girl

I Will

Townie

Nobody

I Bet on Losing Dogs

I Want You

Your Best American Girl

Why Didn’t You Stop Me?

Geyser

Happy

Come into the Water

Drunk Walk Home

A Burning Hill

Encore:

Two Slow Dancers

Goodbye, My Danish Sweetheart