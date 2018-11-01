In Photos: Mitski Delivers an Explosion of Emotion at Seattle’s Showbox SODO (10/31)

Riding on the high of her beloved fifth studio album, Be the Cowboy, Mitski celebrated Halloween in Seattle last night for a show filled with angst, heartbreak, and rampages, all against loving someone who will never love you in return. It was a fitting mood for a gloomy holiday, and Mitski capitalized on the feeling, donning a costume of “your ex-wife.”
Though, with a setlist that spanned her entire catalogue, Mitski explored a range of emotions, from rage to grief and everything that lives in between. Despite this eclectic energy, the singer-songwriter was surprisingly shy all night, leaning more on the music to speak volumes for her and allow a couple hundred people into her head for a short while.
Photographer Caroline Daniel captured snapshots of the evening. Peruse her snaps and the night’s full setlist below, then follow both her and Consequence on Instagram.
Setlist:
Remember My Name
I Don’t Smoke
Washing Machine Heart
First Love / Late Spring
Francis Forever
Me and My Husband
Dan the Dancer
Once More to See You
A Pearl
Thursday Girl
I Will
Townie
Nobody
I Bet on Losing Dogs
I Want You
Your Best American Girl
Why Didn’t You Stop Me?
Geyser
Happy
Come into the Water
Drunk Walk Home
A Burning Hill
Encore:
Two Slow Dancers
Goodbye, My Danish Sweetheart