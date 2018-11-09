Iron Maiden announce 2019 North American summer tour

Iron Maiden Legacy of the Beast Tour

Rejoice, Iron Maiden fans! The metal legends will return to North America for a new run of dates on their “Legacy of the Beast Tour” beginning in July, and the band is promising its “biggest production ever.”

The arena and amphitheater tour kicks off July 18th in Sunrise, Florida, and runs through a September 25th show in San Antonio, Texas. It follows the band’s European trek, which played to sold-out venues this past summer. A full itinerary is listed below.



Singer Bruce Dickinson commented, “We’re excited to return to North America and share the ‘Legacy Of The Beast Tour’ with all our friends there! We’re immensely proud of this show and we’ve had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe earlier this year. The production is based on our mobile game THE LEGACY OF THE BEAST, which basically takes various incarnations of Eddie into many different Maiden Worlds. This inspired us to put together a stage show to take our fans through different Worlds and experiences set to appropriate songs.”

Bassist Steve Harris added, “We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this Tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well balanced set mixing songs we haven’t played in many years like ‘Flight of Icarus’, ‘Sign of The Cross’ and ‘The Clansman’ with songs we know the fans want to hear like ‘The Trooper’, ‘2 Minutes to Midnight’, ‘The Number of The Beast’, ‘Fear of The Dark’, ‘Run to The Hills’, ‘Hallowed Be Thy Name’ and others, reflecting the journey through the different themes of the show.”

The Raven Age will serve as support, with Fozzy joining the bill for the Los Angeles show on September 14th. Tickets go on sale November 16th to the general public, with pre-sales starting earlier for fan club members. You can also secure tickets here.

Iron Maiden 2019 North American Tour Dates:

07/18 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

07/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

07/22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/24 – Washington DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

07/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/01 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/03 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

08/05 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

08/07 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

08/09 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/13 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/17 – Pittsburgh, PA, @ PPG Paints Arena

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/22 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/24 – Indianapolis, IL @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

08/26 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

08/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

08/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

08/31 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

09/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/05 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

09/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

09/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center