Jaden Smith unveils new mixtape Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story: Stream

Jaden Smith's The Sunset Tapes artwork

Jaden Smith has unveiled his his latest project, Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story. Hear it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through MSFTS Music/Roc Nation/Republic Records, Sunset Tapes collects a total of 11 tracks. It comes on the heels of Syre: The Electric Album, a revamped version of his Syre LP, released over the summer to coincide with his 20th birthday (it also was the first-ever record to be shared exclusively on Instagram).



The new ‘tape features “Goku”, Smith’s ASAP Rocky-referencing, Dragon Ball Z-inspired single. Other tracks include “Plastic”, “SOHO”, “Ten Ten”, and “Play This on a Mountain at Sunset”, a song which comes with its own self-explanatory listening instructions.

In recent weeks, Smith has collaborated with Young Thug and performed at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. He also wrapped up a tour with J. Cole and EarthGang.

The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story Tracklist:

01. SOHO

02. A Calabasas Freestyle

03. Play This on a Mountain at Sunset

04. Plastic

05. Distant

06. Better Things

07. Yeah Yeah

08. SYRE in Abbey Road

09. Ten TEn

10. Fallen, Pt 2

11. Rollin Around