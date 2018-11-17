Menu
Jaden Smith unveils new mixtape Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story: Stream

Eleven-track collection includes his Dragon Ball Z-inspired single "Goku"

on November 17, 2018, 11:06am
Stream Jaden Smith Sunset Tapes mixtape project
Jaden Smith's The Sunset Tapes artwork

Jaden Smith has unveiled his his latest project, Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story. Hear it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Due out through MSFTS Music/Roc Nation/Republic Records, Sunset Tapes collects a total of 11 tracks. It comes on the heels of Syre: The Electric Album, a revamped version of his Syre LP, released over the summer to coincide with his 20th birthday (it also was the first-ever record to be shared exclusively on Instagram).

The new ‘tape features “Goku”, Smith’s ASAP Rocky-referencing, Dragon Ball Z-inspired single. Other tracks include “Plastic”, “SOHO”, “Ten Ten”, and “Play This on a Mountain at Sunset”, a song which comes with its own self-explanatory listening instructions.

In recent weeks, Smith has collaborated with Young Thug and performed at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. He also wrapped up a tour with J. Cole and EarthGang.

The Sunset Tapes: A Cool Tape Story Tracklist:
01. SOHO
02. A Calabasas Freestyle
03. Play This on a Mountain at Sunset
04. Plastic
05. Distant
06. Better Things
07. Yeah Yeah
08. SYRE in Abbey Road
09. Ten TEn
10. Fallen, Pt 2
11. Rollin Around

