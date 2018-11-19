Menu
Janelle Monáe brings Dirty Computer to Austin City Limits: Watch

The eight-song performance leaned heavily on material from Monáe's latest record

on November 19, 2018, 9:50am
Janelle Monae on ACL TV
Before the weekend hit, Consequence of Sound provided you an early look at Janelle Monáe’s appearance on PBS’ Austin City Limits with video of her performing “Make Me Feel”. The episode aired on Saturday, and you can now watch the entire thing below.

The eight-song performance leaned heavily on material from Monáe’s latest record, Dirty Computerwhich many are looking at to top numerous end of the year lists. Alongside album tracks “Crazy, Classic Life”, “Screwed”, “Django Jane”, and “Pynk”, the funky R&B star also delivered longtime favorite “Tightrope” and “Come Alive” from 2010’s The ArchAndroidShe also paid tribute to her late mentor and musical icon Prince by mashing up “Purple Rain” with her Miguel collaboration “PrimeTime” off The Electric Lady.

Check it all out below.

