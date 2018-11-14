Janelle Monáe covers Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “High Tide or Low Tide”: Stream

Janelle Monae, photo by Philip Cosores

Janelle Monáe has already lined herself up a busy schedule for the coming year, having signed on for a number of forthcoming films, including a Harriet Tubman biopic, the animated film UglyDolls, and a live-action adaptation of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp. Even with all this on the horizon, she’s not done supporting her latest musical effort and Album of the Year contender Dirty Computer just yet.

Monáe recently stopped by Spotify’s studios in New York to contribute to the streaming platform’s Spotify Singles series. For her entry, she recorded a laid back, wafting cover of Bob Marley & The Wailers’ “High Tide Or Low Tide”. She also shared a new live version of her own “I Like That”, one with a similarly relaxed, immersive vibe. Take a listen to both below.



Revisit Monáe’s expectedly show-stopping performance of “Make Me Feel” for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert below.