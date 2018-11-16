Janelle Monáe performs “Make Me Feel” in exclusive Austin City Limits clip: Watch

Janelle Monáe, photo courtesy KLRU-TV/Austin City Limits. Photo by Scott Newton

Janelle Monáe has spent 2018 making a case for all of the year end accolades. Her latest full-length effort, Dirty Computer, is still on everyone’s mind as a potential Album of the Year, and her concerts supporting the release have been equal parts party, spectacle, and unity celebration. At October’s Austin City Limits Festival, her performance stole the whole show, becoming a standout in a sea of incredible acts. This weekend, she’ll appear on that fest’s namesake PBS program for her first-ever Austin City Limits performance, and we have an exclusive first look.

The nine-song, hour-long episode features a number of tracks from Dirty Computer, including “Crazy, Classic Life”, “Screwed”, “Django Jane”, and “Pynk”. As it is on record, though, “Make Me Feel” remains a highlight in a live setting. Monáe starts the performance in silhouette, paying homage to Jacksons both Janet and Michael with her slick dance moves. Backed by a predominantly female band and a quartet of dancers who are “powerful with a little bit of tender,” the funky R&B singer continues to prove that she’s at her creative and performing peak.



Check out “Make Me Feel” below, and catch the full Austin City Limits episode on PBS November 17th at 8:00pm CT/9:00pm ET.

Janelle Monáe Austin City Limits Episode Setlist:

Crazy, Classic Life

Screwed

Django Jane

Primetime/Purple Rain

Pynk

Make Me Feel

Tightrope

Come Alive