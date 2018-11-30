JAY-Z says his “What’s Free” line about a “red hat” wasn’t a Kanye diss

Kanye West and JAY-Z

It seems JAY-Z and Kanye West have been teetering between good and bad blood for years at this point. They’ve publicly expressed frustration with each other multiple times, but things seemed to be working towards a resolution as recently as this past summer. Then JAY-Z showed up on Meek Mill’s first post-prison album, Championships, and made everyone think things had dipped into the red again.

JAY appears on the track “What’s Free”, where he drops the line, “No red hat, don’t Michael and Prince me and Ye/ They separate you when you got Michael and Prince’s DNA.” People took this as a diss to Kanye by referencing his MAGA hat-wearing support of President Trump. However, JAY has now clarified that this was never intended as a shot, but rather an olive branch — and he did so by opening Twitter for the first time in over a year.



“The line clearly meant don’t pit me against my brothers no matter what our differences are (red hat),” he wrote. He then reminded everyone that Championships was about building bridges, not burning them, by pointing out another feud that was squashed on the LP: “Now go pick up Meek album. Drake and Meek on there together.”

Maybe there’s some hope for Watch the Throne 2 after all?

