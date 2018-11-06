J. Cole joins J.I.D on new song “Off Deez”: Stream

J. Cole, photo by Ben Kaye

Atlanta’s own J.I.D is due to drop his sophomore album, DiCaprio 2, later this month through Dreamville Records. With just a few weeks to go, the rapper has shared a new song called “Off Deez” featuring Dreamville label head J. Cole.



ChaseTheMoney handles production here, but it’s not as though J.I.D and Cole need any assistance keeping the beat. The two MCs come flying out of the gate right from the get-go, with J.I.D especially cramming syllables within seconds.

“Cannabis, cannabis, roll up my spliff/ Hannibal, Hannibal, look what I did,” he rocks on the chorus in warp speed, “edible, edible, got the munchies/ But I got the bungees, I’ma jump off this shit.” And he does.

For his part, Cole manages to name-drop everyone from Malcolm X and Nintendo to Kindergarten Cop and Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Cold Stone’s creamery. How’s that for variety?

Take a listen below.

DiCaprio, which follows last year’s The Never Story, officially arrives November 26th. It was named after Leonardo DiCaprio, who is said to be J.I.D’s favorite actor. Be sure to peep the single’s accompanying artwork of an Oscar-type award bagged inside a condom.

Cole is currently on tour supporting his latest effort, KOD, with the help of Young Thug and EarthGang. Over the summer, Cole revealed his “Album of the Year” freestyle; he’s next set to appear on Anderson .Paak’s upcoming Oxnard. His inaugural Dreamville Festival in North Carolina was recently postponed until 2019 due to Hurricane Florence.

“Off Deez” Artwork: