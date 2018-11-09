Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra share The Capitol Studios Sessions: Stream

Jeff Goldblum

Today marks the release of Jeff Goldblum’s debut jazz album, The Capitol Studios Sessions, via Universal’s classic label Decca. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it below.

Goldblum’s been playing jazz in New York and Los Angeles venues since the ’90s. Joined by his band, The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Goldblum pecks away at the piano while conjuring a playful variety show-style atmosphere. The Capitol Studio Sessions was recorded in Capitol’s A and B studios, which Goldblum transformed into an intimate dinner club. There, before a live audience, he and his band intermixed jazz standards with improvisational comedy.



The album features production from Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock) along with contributions from Irish superstar Imelda May (“Straighten Up & Fly Right)” and former American Idol standout Haley Reinhart (“My Baby Just Cares for Me”). Comedian Sarah Silverman also features on the 1920 classic “Me and My Shadow”, while Grammy-winning trumpetest Till Brönner appears throughout.

“It’s thrilling,” Goldblum said in a recent interview with the Santa Barbara Independent. “I’m just delighted and surprised by it. It kind of just happened, not for any strategy or any dream of mine over the years. We played at first under the radar and kind of evolved organically, out of the pure enjoyment of it and the pleasure of playing. It became this other thing and now it’s developed into this, which feels just terrific.”

The Capitol Studios Sessions Artwork:

The Capitol Studios Sessions Tracklist:

01. Cantaloupe Island

02. Don’t Mess With Mister T (feat. Till Bronner)

03. My Baby Just Cares For Me (feat. Haley Reinhart)

04. Straighten Up And Fly Right (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

05. Jeff Introduces Sarah Silverman (feat. Sarah Silverman)

06. Me And My Shadow (feat. Sarah Silverman & Till Bronner)

07. Nostalgia In Times Square

08. It Never Entered My Mind (feat. Till Bronner)

09. Gee Baby (Aint I Good To You) (feat/ Haley Reinhart)

10. I Wish I Knew (How It Could Feel To Be Free)

11. This Bitter Earth (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

12. Come On-A-My House (feat. Imelda May & Till Bronner)

13. Caravan (feat. Till Bronner)

14. Good Nights

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra 2018 Tour Dates:

11/17 – London, UK @ Cadogan Hall

11/18 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/21 – Berlin, BE @ Admiralspalast

11/22 – London, UK @ Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club (two shows)