Jeff Tweedy brings Noah’s Ark to Colbert for performance of “Let’s Go Rain”: Watch

Jeff Tweedy

Jeff Tweedy pulled double duty on Monday night’s episode of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, as he both sat down for an interview and took the stage for a performance.

The Wilco frontman chatted with Colbert about his forthcoming memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), recounting a humerous anecdote about how he tried to trick his elementary school friends into thinking he was Bruce Springsteen. In a bit of a throwback, Tweedy also talked about how Wilco named their 2015 LP Star Wars as a litigious ploy.



When they came back from commercial, Tweedy turned his attention to his forthcoming record, WARM, his first-ever solo collection of original music. As a preview, he delivered the track “Let’s Go Rain”, a song he described as, “A joyous plea for the sweet relief of death.” The song references the great Biblical flood, something Tweedy recreated by bringing out the bow of an ark on which pairs of people in animal masks swayed and danced.

Check out video of both segments below.

WARM is out November 30th through Wilco’s own dBpm records. Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back): A Memoir of Recording and Discording With Wilco, Etc. is out today via Penguin in the US and coming to the UK via Faber & Faber on November 22nd.