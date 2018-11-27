Jeff Tweedy reveals new solo song, “I Know What It’s Like”, plus 2019 tour dates: Stream

Jeff Tweedy, photo by Whitten Sabatini

Later this week, Jeff Tweedy will drop WARM, his first-ever solo album of original material. Tweedy shared “Some Birds” upon the album’s announcement, and, last week, performed “Let’s Go Rain” on Colbert. Now, the Wilco frontman is back with a music video for the album cut “I Know What It’s Like”.

A psychedelic clip for a not-so-psychedelic song, the trippy, colorful clip is centered on Tweedy’s head, which is fitting considering the wistful folk-rock cut sounds like the spiraling thoughts of a man who can’t quite let go of his darkest moments. Watch the clip below.

WARM follows 2017’s Together At Last, and will arrive this Friday via Wilco’s own dBpm Records. His memoir, Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back), hit shelves last week. He’s also recently teamed up with Norah Jones on singles like “Song With No Name” and “Wintertime”.

On December 1st at 8 p.m. CST, Tweedy will live-stream a Chicago performance at an as-yet-unnamed venue. Early next year, he’ll play a quartet of sold-out shows at Los Angeles’ Largo in advance of a North American solo tour with Buck Meek and James Elkington. Check out the newly announced dates below, and grab tickets here.

Jeff Tweedy 2019 Tour Dates:

01/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

01/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre

02/27 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theatre *

02/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Page Woodson theater *

03/03 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre *

03/04 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre *

03/07 – Germantown, TN @ Germantown Performing Arts Center *

03/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Lyric Theatre *

03/09 – Macon, GA @ Hargray Capitol Theatre *

03/11 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall &

03/14 – Tampa, FL @ Tampa Theatre &

03/15 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker Playhouse &

03/17 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre &

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel &

03/20 – Nashville, TN @ James K. Polk Theater &

03/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre &

04/12 – Savannah, GA @ Lucas Theatre for the Arts

04/13 – Decatur, GA @ Amplify Decatur Music Festival

* = w/ Buck Meek

& = w/ James Elkington