Jered Threatin issues bizarre statement, plus his musical past is revealed

Jered Threatin, via YouTube: Threatin

Since Friday, the rock world has been been buzzing about the band Threatin, who apparently duped European clubs into thinking the band had a huge following, only to see the band play to empty venues.

Now, the band’s frontman and only true member, Jered Threatin, has released his first statement, simply stating, “What is Fake News? I turned an empty room into an international headline. If you are reading this, you are part of the illusion.” He also tagged a number of news outlets.



As reported yesterday, his hired touring members quit the band once they started seeing the headlines pop up on Friday about Jered’s apparent deceptive practices, with the drummer and guitarist both delivering tell-all interviews to give their sides of the story.

Along with Jered’s statement today, MetalSucks, which has been diving deep into the story, has uncovered details about Jered’s musical past. His real name is Jered Eames, and he is originally from Missouri, before moving to California. He played in the death metal band Saetith, and he apparently once joined Abigail Williams as their bass player. After seeing the MetalSucks article, Abigail Williams leader Ken Sorceron confirmed that Eames was indeed in the band for one week in 2010.

Much more has been dug up about Jered Threatin’s past, so we encourage you to visit MetalSucks for all the details.