J.I.D drops sophomore album DiCaprio 2: Stream

J.I.D. DiCaprio 2

Today, East Atlanta native J.I.D has released his second album, DiCaprio 2. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can listen to it in full below.

Following up his 2017 debut The Never Story, DiCaprio 2 acts as an erstwhile sequel to his 2015 debut EP DiCaprio. Tweeting the announcement to his fans, J.I.D. thanked them for their patience and recognized their long wait for his sophomore effort.



DiCaprio 2 – November 26 – My birthday gift to y'all for being patient

DiCaprio 2 features a lot of big names on the tracklist, including Method Man, frequent collaborator J. Cole, Joey Bada$$ and A$AP Ferg, along with newcomers like Ella Mai and 6lack. And of course, the song “Skrawberries” is one of the last tracks Mac Miller helped produce before his tragic passing earlier this year. (The two were set to go on tour with Thundercat earlier this year before the tour was canceled due to Miller’s death.)

DiCaprio 2 Tracklist:

01. Frequency Change

02. SlickTalk

03. Westbrook (feat. ASAP Ferg)

04. Off Deez (feat. J Cole)

05. 151 Rum

06. Off Da Zoinkys

07. Workin’ Out

08. Tiiied (feat. 6lack and Ella Mai)

09. Skrawberries (feat. BJ the Chicago Kid) (prod. Mac Miller)

10. Hotbox ((feat. Method Man and Joey Bada$$)

11. MountedUp

12. JusttheOther

13. DespacitoToo

14. Hasta Luego