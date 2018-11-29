Menu
J.I.D, Thundercat, and BJ The Chicago Kid perform “Skrawberries” on Fallon: Watch

Plus, the DiCaprio 2 rapper offers a short tribute to friend and collaborator Mac Miller

by
on November 29, 2018, 10:54am
Dreamville rapper J.I.D made his TV debut on The Tonight Show on Wednesday in support of his recently released album, DiCaprio 2. For the special occasion, the Atlanta native performed a grooving rendition of “Skrawberries” with the assistance of both of the single’s guest collaborators: bass maestro Thundercat and R&B singer BJ The Chicago Kid.

“Skrawberries” was produced Dreamville boss J. Cole and co-written by Mac Miller. As Stereogum points out, J.I.D’s performance included a short shout-out to Miller, as he told the audience to “check on your strong friends.”

Watch the video below.

Both J.I.D and Thundercat also took part in the Mac Miller tribute concert that went down in Los Angeles a few weeks ago.

Earlier this month, Thundercat, Flying Lotus, and BadBadNotGood dropped their excellent collaboration called “King of the Hill”. As for BJ The Chicago Kid, he recently appeared on Anderson .Paak’s Oxnard, and issued his three-song Opening Ceremony collection back in May.

