Menu
Giveaways
A chance to win the hottest goods in pop culture

Win Jimi Hendrix vinyl prize pack featuring Electric Ladyland, studio albums, and box sets

An incredible collection that will burn down the house for one lucky fan

by
on November 27, 2018, 6:00pm
0 comments
Jimi Hendrix Experience, photo by Chuck Boyd
Jimi Hendrix Experience, photo by Chuck Boyd

Earlier this month, The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1968 double album, Electric Ladyland, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a new box set featuring previously unreleased demos, alternate takes, and a live bootleg. It’s now on sale and partially streaming.

To further celebrate its release, Consequence of Sound is offering a rare chance to dream those rainy days away with a vinyl prize pack that will burn down the house for one lucky Hendrix fan. It’s an experience, alright, one you don’t want to miss.

hendrix prize pack Win Jimi Hendrix vinyl prize pack featuring Electric Ladyland, studio albums, and box sets

Here’s what we’re offering:

Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary 6-LP / Blu Ray Box Set

The Jimi Hendrix Experience 8xLP Box Set 

Both Sides of the Sky 2xLP

Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendrix 2xLP

–Limited John Varvatos Jimi Hendrix T-Shirt (Large)

Enter our giveaway through the easy-to-use widget below.* If you don’t see the widget, you can also enter here.* For even more Hendrix, be sure to subscribe to Sony Legacy’s newsletter and stay ahead of all the latest exclusives and releases.

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Also subscribe to The Opus, our new podcast dedicated to legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. Join host Paula Mejia as she explores how masterpieces continue to evolve: shaping lives, shaking rafters, and ingraining itself into our culture.

Currently, Paula’s busy dissecting Bob Dylan’Blood on the Tracks, but come January, she’ll head straight into the distorted, wavy soundscapes of Electric Ladyland for four more exciting episodes that’ll feature a diverse range of guests.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google PlayStitcherRadio Public  |  RSS 

* Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.

Previous Story
Jordan Peele’s Candyman reboot is officially happening with director Nia DaCosta
No comments