Win Jimi Hendrix vinyl prize pack featuring Electric Ladyland, studio albums, and box sets

Jimi Hendrix Experience, photo by Chuck Boyd

Earlier this month, The Jimi Hendrix Experience’s 1968 double album, Electric Ladyland, celebrated its 50th anniversary with a new box set featuring previously unreleased demos, alternate takes, and a live bootleg. It’s now on sale and partially streaming.

To further celebrate its release, Consequence of Sound is offering a rare chance to dream those rainy days away with a vinyl prize pack that will burn down the house for one lucky Hendrix fan. It’s an experience, alright, one you don’t want to miss.



Here’s what we’re offering:

—Electric Ladyland 50th Anniversary 6-LP / Blu Ray Box Set

—The Jimi Hendrix Experience 8xLP Box Set

—Both Sides of the Sky 2xLP

—Experience Hendrix: The Best of Jimi Hendrix 2xLP

–Limited John Varvatos Jimi Hendrix T-Shirt (Large)

Enter our giveaway through the easy-to-use widget below.* If you don’t see the widget, you can also enter here.* For even more Hendrix, be sure to subscribe to Sony Legacy’s newsletter and stay ahead of all the latest exclusives and releases.

Also subscribe to The Opus, our new podcast dedicated to legendary albums and their ongoing legacy. Join host Paula Mejia as she explores how masterpieces continue to evolve: shaping lives, shaking rafters, and ingraining itself into our culture.

Currently, Paula’s busy dissecting Bob Dylan’s Blood on the Tracks, but come January, she’ll head straight into the distorted, wavy soundscapes of Electric Ladyland for four more exciting episodes that’ll feature a diverse range of guests.

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

* Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.