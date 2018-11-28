Jimmy Fallon sings “Jailhouse Rock” as Trump and it’s an embarrassing sight to behold: Watch

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

On Monday, we reported how Donald Trump told the great citizens of Tupelo, Mississippi how people used to say he looked like Elvis Presley. Not surprisingly, Jimmy Fallon wasted very little time turning that image into another “great bit” for The Tonight Show.

To kick off Tuesday night’s episode, Fallon did his best Trump in an Elvis getup, performing a topical version of “Jailhouse Rock”. In previous years, he’s done an admirable job at this, whether it’s Tebowie or Neil Young covering Willow Smith, but this … eh, no good.



See how long you can sit through this nightmare yourself…

Donald Trump pays tribute to his "doppelgänger" Elvis Presley with a special version of "Jailhouse Rock" #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/CcRo4ZYMaG — Fallon Tonight (@FallonTonight) November 28, 2018

And, of course, one must never forget…