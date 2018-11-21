Joe Perry cancels US fall tour following hospitalization

Aerosmith's Joe Perry

Experiencing a shortness of breath, Joe Perry was hospitalized earlier this month following a guest appearance at a Billy Joel concert in New York. Although a press statement released shortly after indicated he would be better in time for a slate of upcoming solo shows, the Aerosmith guitarist has now decided to cancel the remainder of his 2018 tour dates.

“I’m home and doing well, but the doctor recommends a bit more downtime before getting out to rock again, so regrettably I had to cancel my upcoming tour dates,” Perry wrote on Instagram. An additional statement noted that the veteran musician “will now take the rest of the year off,” but planned to see his fans again in 2019.



The canceled shows were all set to take place in the US from November 30th through December 16th. Among the cities affected: Sioux City, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Beverly Hills. It’s unclear when/if Perry plans to reschedule these concerts.

Two years ago, Perry collapsed backstage at a gig in Brooklyn while performing with his band The Hollywood Vampires. That situation also seemed dire, but Perry pulled through and eventually rejoined the band on the road.

Find Perry’s updated tour itinerary below.