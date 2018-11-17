Disney unveils teaser trailers for Star Wars theme park, including John Williams’ original score: Watch

Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

The next chapter in the Star Wars universe isn’t a movie, it’s a theme park.

As previously reported, Disney is hard at work — spending a measly 24 billion dollars — to deliver next year’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an expansion of their Disneyland and Disney World attractions that bring fans to their favorite far, far away galaxy.



Today, DIsney announced that longtime composer John Williams will write original music to be used across the park, and they’ve unlocked a preview of the titular theme, “Galaxy’s Edge”, which even reveals some overhead shots of the park. Watch below:

Both parks launch next year: Disneyland in Summer 2019 and Disney World in Fall 2019. As such, we’re starting to get more details, including teasers for two of their future attractions, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, in addition to an exciting preview of the immersive hotel experience that brings cosplaying to an epic new level.

Watch all three below:

As /Film points out, blueprints have been uncovered by California Coaster Kings, who clearly learned a thing or two from Rogue One, that reveal the first level of the hotel, which appears to keep guests under the illusion that they’re truly in a Star Wars adventure.

Here’s their complete breakdown:

Upon arrival, guests will go through security, walking through metal detectors and passing luggage through an X-ray machine. This is obviously a measure in place to protect guests (and probably make sure no one brings any actual weapons into the hotel with their lightsabers), and CCK points out that if the area is themed like a spaceport, it makes thematic sense for you to go through a security checkpoint when you first get there.

There’s also a cabin layout, revealing 32 regular cabins and only two first class cabins on the first floor. It’s possible that the two-story structure will copy large sections of the first floor’s plan for the second floor; if the cabin layout is duplicated, that means there are only 68 rooms in the entire hotel. That would be a ridiculously small number – the smallest of any Disney World Resort hotel (aside from Saratoga Springs, which only offers 60 villas). And you know what that means: these rooms are cost a ridiculous amount of money to stay in. Keep in mind that it’s always possible that there will be more cabins available on the second floor than the first.

It looks like guests will enter the “transport hall” and walk through a gangway/corridor that opens up directly onto a shuttle bus, which will then take them to the park. Remember, this hotel is supposed to be situated somewhere in the galaxy – each guest’s rooms has a view of space through their windows – so perhaps these buses are being used to preserve that illusion. I suppose it would ruin the magic if you’re supposed to be in one place in the galaxy, a door opens, and you can just instantly walk out into another.

All of this was hinted, of course, by State of the Empire, our monthly Lucasfilm podcast that covers news from Alderaan places. Take a listen to their last report on the hotel below and start saving that money for next year’s trips to either Anaheim or Orlando.

