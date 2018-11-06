Jonathan Davis: Korn, Limp Bizkit and Deftones make up the last guard of “big, real rock bands”

Jonathan Davis, photo by Raymond Ahner

Korn singer Jonathan Davis, whose estranged wife Deven died this past summer from an accidental overdose, has opened up on a number of topics in a conversation with Jamey Jasta for the Hatebreed singer’s The Jasta Show podcast.

One of the subjects that came up was Korn’s massive fame in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when they were knocking off bands like *NSync and The Backstreet Boys from the top spot on MTV’s Total Request Live countdown. Davis said the music world will likely never see a time like that again.



“I’ve always said this last batch – Korn, Deftones, [Limp] Bizkit, all those bands from that time – that was the last guard of that time of the big, real rock bands. That time has come and gone. No one’s ever gonna do it like we ever did. No one’s ever gonna have that experience. It was larger than life. We were up against pop bands, dude.”

He added, “I’m not trying to be arrogant or nothing, but it was like… us against the pop bands, us against the Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys, and then we were so embraced by the hip-hop community.”

Davis, who has been playing solo gigs this fall, also addressed his wife’s death, saying, “I’ve had a really fucked-up year, so just to be out here [touring], it’s the way that I cope and it helps me heal. I’ve got my sons out with me, so I’m more focused on raising those boys right. Music has always been my saving grace — it’s always taken me from a really dark place — and by just purging that stuff with music, it helps me get through… It’s all I’ve ever known — since I was little.”

He continues, “My parents were in theater and [I was surrounded by] all kinds of music, so I’ve been going to gigs all my life. So, yeah, the show must go on. You can be a bitch and have a pity party, but that’s counter productive. I wanna go on and do what makes me happy for once.”

