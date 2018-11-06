Jorja Smith covers SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars”: Watch

Jorja Smith, photo by Natalie Somekh

Over the last few years, Jorja Smith has crept into the public consciousness with spots on Drake’s More Life and a track on the massive Black Panther soundtrack. In June, the rising star returned to the spotlight with a new album, the impressive Lost & Found.

Now, during a visit to BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, Smith performed a reimagined reimagined version of SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “All the Stars”, arguably the biggest hit from the Black Panther soundtrack. For her rendition, the UK singer stripped back the production and showcased her stellar vocal abilities over a sparse backing piano.



Check out a clip of the performance below and listen to the whole song — as well as a performance of Lost & Found’s “The One” — on the BBC’s website, starting at the 2:10:00 mark.

Earlier this summer, Lost & Found appeared on the shortlist for the Mercury Prize, honoring the best album from the United Kingdom and Ireland. The award ultimately went to Wolf Alice for Visions of a Life.