Jorja Smith delicately performs “Don’t Watch Me Cry” on Colbert: Watch

Jorja Smith on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

After a series of well-received singles and one massive Drake collaboration, Jorja Smith released her debut album, Lost & Found, this past June. The LP earned her praise — including a Mercury Prize nomination — and further established Smith as one of R&B’s brightest rising stars.

On Thursday evening, the British singer performed one of the LP’s highlights, “Don’t Watch Me Cry”, on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Her rendition was an especially intimate one, with Smith’s fragile vocals centerstage, and only a sparse piano to back her: “Oh, it kills the most to say that I still care, now I’m left trying to rewind the times you held and kissed me back.”



Catch the replay below.

Smith recently covered SZA and Kendrick Lamar’s “All The Stars” for the BBC. Revisit that lovely rendition here.

Next week, Smith will embark on her “Lost & Found” supporting tour. You can find tickets here.