R.I.P. Josh Fauver, longtime Deerhunter bassist has died

The Atlanta musician was a member of the band from 2004 to 2012

on November 04, 2018, 2:13pm
Josh Fauver of Deerhunter, photo via Getty Images
Longtime Deerhunter bassist Josh Fauver has died.

Deerhunter shared news of Fauver’s passing in an Instagram post, writing, “Very difficult times now.” A representative for the band confirmed the news to Pitchfork. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Fauver played bass in Deerhunter from 2004 to 2012, appearing on several albums, including 2007’s Cryptograms and 2010’s Halcyon Digest.

In addition to his time in Deerhunter, Fauver played in Atlanta bands Electrosleep International and S.I.D.S. He also ran an independent record label called Army of Bad Luck.

Very difficult times now

