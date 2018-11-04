Josh Homme contributes new track “Cruel, Cruel World” to Red Dead Redemption 2: Stream

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Philip Cosores

Rockstar Games’ latest blockbuster, Red Dead Redemption 2, contains some musical treats hidden within its soundtrack. We already highlighted the new D’Angelo song, “Unshaken”. Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme also contributed new music to the game in the form of a track called “Cruel, Cruel World”. The twangy acoustic ballad was written by Daniel Lanois, who produced the entirety of the film’s soundtrack. Take a listen below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 also boasts tracks from Nas, Willie Nelson, and Rhiannon Giddens. A commercial release for the soundtrack is said to be forthcoming. The game’s score, composed by Woody Jackson, features additional contributions from Arca, Colin Stetson, Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore, and more.

